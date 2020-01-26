Stormi's 2nd birthday party is going to cost 100k
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are going all out for their daughter Stormi Webster's second birthday bash.
According to TMZ the famous couple is gearing up to spend six-figures to celebrate their daughter's upcoming birthday, which falls on February 1. Sources tell the gossip website that the couple is co-parenting and planning on having an epic celebration. The party will reportedly take place at a rented out studio space for family and friends, and will cost at least $100,000.
The tot has already started out her birthday celebration week, getting treated to a trip to Disney World with her billionaire mom. Unlike other kids who fly commercial to meet Mickey, the little girl was treated to a private jet.
Her first birthday was definitely not your average celebration. Travis and Kylie rented out the backlot of Universal Studios for "Stormiworld." There were carnival rides, a butterfly rainbow forest, food and games. While the theme of this year's bash is unknown, sources tell the website that it might be "Trolls" as Stormi is a huge fan.
Whatever the couple end up doing for Stormi's birthday, we are sure to see a bunch of photos pop up on courtesy of the Kardashian-Jenners!
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Jan. 25, 2020 Take a look back at celeb couples' red carpet debuts