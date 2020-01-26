Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are going all out for their daughter Stormi Webster's second birthday bash.

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

According to TMZ the famous couple is gearing up to spend six-figures to celebrate their daughter's upcoming birthday, which falls on February 1. Sources tell the gossip website that the couple is co-parenting and planning on having an epic celebration. The party will reportedly take place at a rented out studio space for family and friends, and will cost at least $100,000.

The tot has already started out her birthday celebration week, getting treated to a trip to Disney World with her billionaire mom. Unlike other kids who fly commercial to meet Mickey, the little girl was treated to a private jet.

Her first birthday was definitely not your average celebration. Travis and Kylie rented out the backlot of Universal Studios for "Stormiworld." There were carnival rides, a butterfly rainbow forest, food and games. While the theme of this year's bash is unknown, sources tell the website that it might be "Trolls" as Stormi is a huge fan.

Whatever the couple end up doing for Stormi's birthday, we are sure to see a bunch of photos pop up on courtesy of the Kardashian-Jenners!