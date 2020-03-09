A judge has ordered Amanda Bynes to enter a psychiatric facility, but she is apparently refusing to go, according to a new report.

@amandabynesreal / Instagram

The Blast reports that Amanda, her then-fiancé and her parents were all on hand at a secret court hearing last Thursday for her conservatorship case. At the hearing, details of Amanda's engagement to Paul Michael were discussed, as was her current mental state. In the end, the judge ordered Amanda to check into a live-in facility. She was not taken directly to the facility because she initially agreed to go on her own, the report says, but the former actress failed to show up and has now apparently indicated that she won't go at all.

If the troubled "Easy A" star continues to neglect treatment, other measures will be taken to ensure her safety.

@amandabynesreal / Instagram

The hearing allegedly triggered Amanda and Paul's breakup.

Paul, who met Amanda in Alcoholics Anonymous, "freaked out" after becoming privy to the intimate details of Amanda's life, The Blast said, and is "freaking out now" realizing how bad off she is -- and how her issues may be a threat to his own sobriety.

Paul supposedly pulled the plug on the romance because he didn't want to get in trouble with the judge.

"After the court hearing, we're told he realized many of the details of her life she was saying to him during their relationship was not really happening," wrote The Blast.

Instagram

Although Paul told In Touch that Amanda is his "best friend," she is not taking the breakup well, Us Weekly reported.

"Paul realized the relationship just couldn't go forward because of the obstacles of the conservatorship and Amanda must live at a sober living facility," the source told Us.

Amanda has since removed all pictures with Paul from Instagram, including pictures from their engagement three weeks ago.