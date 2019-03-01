Amanda Bynes is back in a Los Angeles mental health facility after suffering a relapse.

SPW / Splash News

TMZ reported on Friday that the actress is "getting treatment for drug addiction along with mental health issues," and added that most of her issues are stress-related. She's apparently been in the rehab center since January.

The report, which cites "sources connected to her family," said Amanda's mental health began to decline in late 2018, around the same time she appareled on the cover of Paper magazine.

"The pressure of being back in the public eye, plus auditioning in Hollywood again ... was just too much too soon for Amanda," TMZ said.

The former "Easy A" actress is being fully supported by her parents.

Last year, in her lengthy Paper magazine chat, Amanda opened up about her bizarre, headline-making behavior earlier in the decade, admitting she was a drug addict, though she insisted she was not mentally unstable.

While speaking candidly Amanda said she started smoking marijuana when she was 16 and began to abuse other drugs including ecstasy, cocaine and Adderall. She said she grew depressed after starring in "She's The Man" back in 2006. Seeing herself in the role was a "super strange and out-of-body experience. It just really put me into a funk," she said.

When "Easy A" was released that same year, the former child actress admittedly went into a mental free fall.

GSI

"I literally couldn't stand my appearance in that movie and I didn't like my performance. I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it," she said. "I was high on marijuana when I saw that but for some reason it really started to affect me. I don't know if it was a drug-induced psychosis or what, but it affected my brain in a different way than it affects other people. It absolutely changed my perception of things."

Ever since 2014, Amanda has been under a conservatorship started by her parents, but it's been run by a mental health professional.