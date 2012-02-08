LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A judge has granted Katy Perry and Russell Brand a divorce, although the pair won't be legally split up until July.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Marc Marmaro signed the judgment Wednesday, less than six weeks after Brand filed for divorce and one day after Perry filed paperwork stating that she and Brand have agreed on all financial issues.

The exact terms of the breakup are confidential.

Brand, Perry and Marmaro all signed the judgment Wednesday, court records show. The couple will become legally single again on July 14 because California law requires that couples wait at least six months after filing before their divorce can be finalized.

The judgment calls for Perry's maiden name, Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, to be restored.

Neither Brand, a British actor and comedian, nor Perry, a pop superstar, indicated in court filings when they separated.

They were married in October 2010 in a lavish wedding at a resort inside a tiger reserve in India.

Their wedding came at a high-point for both of their careers. Brand was introduced to U.S. audiences after hosting the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards and has since starred in films including "Arthur,"

"Forgetting Sarah Marshall" and "Get Him to the Greek."

Perry has turned out a string of pop hits, including "I Kissed a Girl" and "California Gurls," and is scheduled to perform at Sunday night's Grammy Awards. She has also been nominated for two awards for her song "Firework."

