On "Friends," it wasn't totally uncommon for Joey and Ross to vie for the same woman (at least during all the times when Ross and Rachel were "on a break"). In real life, it appears like they actually did date the same woman.

While on Danny Pellegrino's "Everything Iconic" podcast, Brandi Glanville opened up about her dating history, revealing she dated both David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.

The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star said she first dated Matt, but the romance was short-lived.

"We went back to his house, he let his dog lick his ice cream and I was out," she said. "I was like, 'Nope.' I was totally gonna have sex with him, then the dog licked the ice cream and he licked the ice cream and I was like, 'I can't.'"

Afterward, she moved on to David.

"He wore makeup," she said. "He wore concealer out during the day and it really annoyed me. I understand you're on set, you're used to wearing makeup, but I wasn't used to a man wearing makeup. In the moment, it bothered me."

Both romances were before marrying ex-husband Eddie Cibrian in 2001.

"I dated a lot, I made out a lot," she said. "I made out with one of the men in 'The Notebook.' They were single at the time, that's all I will say. I can't say [who]."

In 2016, Ben Stiller acknowledged that he spent quality time with Brandi in '90s, but he stopped short of saying they "dated."

"It was short-lived and it was fun, I wouldn't characterize it as a relationship," he told Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live." "It was a couple of dates and fun."