Julianne Hough and husband Brooks Laich spark split rumors, plus more celeb love life news for early January 2020

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in January 2020, starting with this superstar dancer-actress... Julianne Hough and her husband of two years, Brooks Laich, spent the first few days of the new year sparking speculation they'd called it quits over the holidays. (She's been pictured sans wedding ring several times in recent weeks, while he cryptically wrote about "stepping into a new chapter in my life" in a Jan. 7 Instagram post.) On Jan. 8, People magazine reported that, according to a source, the couple have been "having problems for months" because the dancer is "very independent and a free spirit," which has "been tough for Brooks and their marriage." But according to a second source, they haven't thrown in the towel just yet: "It seems they are not giving up, but also not talking about it. They want to do this their way. They don't want to discuss their marriage. They have been having problems, but many people do," said the second insider. "Maybe it's a just a phase, maybe not. ... But either way they are not going to address it publicly right now." Meanwhile, an Us Weekly source said that Julianne and Brooks "definitely have been going through a rough patch." Said the insider, "They have both been in different places for work so they haven't been able to spend as much time together this past few months. ... The unexpected deaths of their dogs also really hit them hard and has been something that's been really difficult for both of them to work through." (The couple's two dogs mysteriously died on the same day in September.) Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

