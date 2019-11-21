Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson spark split rumors, plus more celeb love life news for mid-November 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-November 2019, starting with Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson, who sparked split rumors when they took a break from constantly posting about each other on Instagram in early November after continuously packing on the PDA throughout October. Radar Online reported on Nov. 18 that, according to a source, the duo "are taking a break but want to remain friends" after the singer-actress "said she just needs to focus on herself." But according to an E! News source, the pair "are fine and are still dating." In fact, they reportedly "saw each other last week when he visited her in Tennessee," where she's recovering from a recent vocal cord surgery. Added the insider, "Miley has been resting from her vocal surgery but has been in touch and seen Cody recently. … [She] always made it clear to Cody that she likes to have freedom and he always understood the dynamic of the relationship. … They have been friends for years and will always be and are currently fine and on great terms." Said a second E! News source, "They are very happy together. She has a new house in L.A. and when she's in town, she has been spending most nights there. … She was out of town and they definitely missed each other. They reunited and you could see how happy they were to be back together again. It's clear they are very into each other. … She has a busy schedule and a lot of work commitments that have kept them apart. But when they are together there's no doubt they are crazy about each other." Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

RELATED: New celeb couples of 2019