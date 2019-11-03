PDA-heavy couple Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson poked fun at their usually steamy social media content over the weekend, sharing something a little more "clean" with fans.

NEMO / BACKGRID

In a super hilarious video posted to Miley's Instagram account on Sunday, Cody can be seen and heard searching for his girlfriend in the laundry room.

"Babe?" he asks. Miley replies: "Yeah."

"Where are you?" he continues. Then, he opens the dryer and finds the "Party in the USA" singer jammed inside of it.

Miley captioned the post, "some 'clean' content for ya," obviously poking fun at their usually sexy snaps.

Miley's sisters, Noah and Brandi, post commented on her video, Noah dubbing it "quality content," while Brandi declared "Omg this is not right."

The loved-up couple has made it no secret how happy they are together.

"I'm very happy. We are very, very happy," the Aussie entertainer recently revealed. "We just have a ball, yeah," he said, "and that's the most important part of a relationship, you know?"