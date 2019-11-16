Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, 46, and his wife, Brody Dalle-Homme, 40, are calling time on their marriage of 12 years.

Gabriel Olsen / Getty Images for Absolut Elyx

TMZ reports Australia-born singer/songwriter and guitarist Brody, who founded the punk rock act the Distillers and alt-rock band Spinnerette, filed to be legally separated from her husband on Friday, Nov. 15.

The outlet has not reported what led to the longtime couple's decision to part ways.

In a 2018 interview with The Sydney Morning Herald (via Blabbermouth), Josh described Brody as his "punk-rock dream girl," explaining that the two first met when she was 17 and he was 23. Josh had played a show with the Screaming Trees when he met Brody backstage.

"We talked for an hour and a half and I never forgot her," he said, adding that they "made out" but he "didn't see her again until seven years later."

WireImage

By then, she'd started the Distillers and split from Rancid's Tim Armstrong.

"Our bands played the Big Day Out in Australia in 2003," Josh recalled. "I was with someone in a casual way but had my eye out for Brody and saw her walking past. I pretended I didn't see her and tried to be cool. From that moment, we clicked and it was on. We've been together ever since. I never thought I would get married, but I found someone I couldn't live without."

Josh and Brody share three children, Camille, 13, Orrin, 8, and Wolf, 3.