Johnny Depp is reportedly on the market again.

Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

According to a new report from The Daily Mail, the 56-year-old actor recently split from his Russian girlfriend, Polina Glen, and she has fled the United States and returned to her homeland.

The media outlet reports that Polina found the attention surrounding her relationship with Depp, who's more than double her age, "scary."

The report claims that though their relationship was first revealed earlier this year, the two have been together much longer. They reportedly moved in together just weeks into their relationship and were even considering marriage.

However, sources say that there is no wedding in their future. "Polina hated the attention the relationship was bringing her and found it scary," one source revealed. "She's now keeping her head down in Russia and told Johnny plans to get married were madness."

The dancer reportedly told pals weeks into their relationship that Depp was desperate to meet her father Gennady and her veterinarian mother Irina -- who is four years younger than him.

"Despite sneers that Polina was only with Johnny for his fame, she kept her head down while living with him, going to her dance choreography job and then back to his house," said the insider.

However, it was his "level of celebrity" paired with his "ongoing battle" with ex-wife Amber Heard that "grew too much for her."

"Johnny has been distracted by his feud with Amber and she didn't think the time was right for them to commit to anything," continued the source.

While Polina went back and forth between Johnny's Los Angeles mansion and Russia over the summer, she is currently back home for "the foreseeable future." The dancer has posted on Instagram several times over the last week, tagging her location as Russia.