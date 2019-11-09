Johnny Depp's messy split from Amber Heard just got more complicated.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Heard, who split from Depp in 2016, is asking the courts to force the actor to complete a mental health examination or an "Independent Mental Evaluation", questioning his current mental state.

"Johnny's relationship with reality oscillates, depending upon his interaction with alcohol and drugs," Heard wrote in the court documents. "As Johnny's paranoia, delusions and aggression increased throughout our relationship, so has my awareness of his continued substance abuse."

Depp's team has replied to the request, filing documents insisting that Heard's request is an intrusion of privacy. They also argue that the events that may or may not have occurred between the two when they were a couple have nothing to do with his current mental state.

"This is a defamation case in which Mr. Depp does not allege that he suffers from any mental disorder or condition. Thus, Mr. Depp's mental condition is not 'in controversy' nor does good cause exist under the rule for an IME of Mr. Depp," his lawyers wrote in their response. "It is preposterous notion that an IME now would shed light on Mr. Depp's mental state at the time of Ms. Heard's abuse hoax back in 2016. Ms. Heard's effort treads a well-worn path of victim blaming using the pretext of mental health."

Last year, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, who he was married to for just over a year. The 56-year-old filed suit in response to the 33-year-old's Washington Post op-ed about her experience as a victim of domestic abuse, which did not specifically name Depp, but strong insinuated that he was the abuser.