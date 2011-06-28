Hermione had the hots for Draco!

Emma Watson had a "huge crush" on Tom Felton during the filming of the first two "Harry Potter" movies.

"He was my first crush," the actress, 21, told Seventeen magazine in its new issue. "He totally knows. We talked about it -- we still laugh about it. We are really good friends now, and that's cool."

Watson also admitted that when it comes to dating, she's a terrible "game player."

"I'm so impatient – It's one of my worst traits," she admitted. "If I want to see someone, I want to see them, and if I don't, then I don't. My friends are always telling me I have to play hard to get because I'll pretty much say to a guy, 'I like you – let's go hang out.' But my friends are like, 'You can’t do that! You have to string this guy along.'"

"It's a nightmare," she said. "I definitely haven't figured it out yet."