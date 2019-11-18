Cory Booker has been dating Rosario Dawson have been dating for nearly a year, and he has marriage on the mind.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

While chatting with Wendy Williams on Monday, the presidential hopeful was grilled about his relationship. Wendy asked him point blank: "Will you marry her?"

"Look, I have hope, I have hope!," he said, describing the actress as a "righteous activist."

The New Jersey Senator and Wendy haven't hidden their relationship, as they've appeared at multiple events together over the past year, and they've gushed about each other in previous interviews. In talking to Wendy, he recalled asking Rosario for her phone number while attending a party that comedian Sarah Silverman was throwing.

"So I have a lot of confidence in a lot of areas, but I tell you, I did not feel confident when I asked for her phone number," he admitted. "I walked up to her, it was the end of the party, we had already talked a bit and people were drifting out, but she and I were lingering. I walked up to her and I said, 'Well, how would I contact you if I wanted to get int touch with you?', and she goes, 'Oh, you're asking for my phone number.'"

Araya Diaz / Getty Images for Earth Conscious

The two had previously met at a fundraiser for Ben Jealous, the former head of the NAACP, but they didn't exchange numbers. When they saw each other again, he knew he had to make a move.

"This was a shy moment for me," he said of that moment at Sarah's party, "but [Rosario] was merciful in getting her phone number."

In April, after he confirmed the romance, Cory told Good Day New York that he and Rosario aren't looking at their relationship "through a political lens."

"We're just two people in love trying to build a great relationship every single day," he said. "Because I'll tell you what — in my best case scenario, I get elected to president, I serve two terms. That's just 10 years . . . nine years of my life. What I'm trying to create with Rosario is something that'll last forever."