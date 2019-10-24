Luann de Lesseps has reconciled with her ex.

The "Real Housewives of New York" star confirmed that she and Rich Super, who also happens to be her talent agent, are dating again.

Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

"We are dating, yes," she told TMZ. "When there's a connection, there's a connection. He's my agent and we're just killing it on the cabaret tour and we're having the best time. He's the best. He's the best agent in Hollywood. I'm a very lucky girl."

The reality TV star, who is on tour with her cabaret show "Countess and Friends," has been spotted with Rich several times over the past month, and they had dinner again on Wednesday night in New York.

"He's somebody who has the same passion, knows what you love and he's got my touring schedule on point and I'm loving it," he said, but added, "It's always difficult to work and have a love affair, but at the same time it's all good."

MJ Photos/Shutterstock

Luann and Rich first dated in 2018 while he was in the midst of a divorce. The split before her stint in rehab. The romance came less than a year after Luann officially divorced Tom D'Agostino, whom she wed in a lavish three-day affair that coincided with his 50th birthday on Dec. 30, 2016.