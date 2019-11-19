Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's fast-moving romance is being hit with rumors of a split, but the duo is still together, according to E! News.

"Miley and Cody saw each other last week when he visited her in Tennessee. They are fine and are still dating," a source told E!. "Miley has been resting from her vocal surgery but has been in touch and seen Cody recently."

The former "Hannah Montana" star has been focusing on her health recently, having recently undergone vocal cord surgery after suffering from tonsillitis.

"Miley always made it clear to Cody that she likes to have freedom and he always understood the dynamic of the relationship," the insider adds. "They have been friends for years and will always be, and are currently fine and on great terms."

A second source added that Miley and Cody are "very happy together."

"She has a new house in LA and when she's in town, she has been spending most nights there. She was out of town and they definitely missed each other. They reunited and you could see how happy they were to be back together again. It's clear they are very into each other," the source said. "She has a busy schedule and a lot of work commitments that have kept them apart. But when they are together there's no doubt they are crazy about each other."

Earlier in the week, an online report said the two were "taking a break" so that Miley could "focus on herself" having jumped from relationship to relationship following her divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

Miley and Cody began dating in early October, and they've not been shy about their relationship.

"I'm very happy. We are very, very happy," he gushed to reporters in mid-October. "She's creative. She's very passionate about what she does, and I'm very similar in that sense. That's why we get along so well. We just have a ball, yeah, and that's the most important part of a relationship, you know?"