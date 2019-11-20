Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are officially single!

The duo, who split in spring 2018 after nine years of marriage, petitioned the court to grant their divorce quickly, and a judge obliged, officially declaring them divorced on Nov. 19, TMZ said.

Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

"They're both in relationships and [a quick divorce] just makes things easier," TMZ said.

Channing and Jenna are still in the process of hashing out a property settlement and custody agreement for their 6-year-old daughter, Everly.

Both Channing and Jenna have moved on, as he's been dating singer Jessie J for a year. Jenna, meanwhile, has been dating Tony winning actor Steve Kazee, and they announced in late September that they were expecting a child together.

Many believe that Jenna and Steve are quickly moving toward an engagement and marriage. On Instagram, she said Steve was "a gift from above."

On his birthday, she posted a pic of Steve, writing, "The world became a better place the day you were born...Your strength, gentleness, humor and caring beautiful soul touches everyone who knows you. I am the luckiest girl in the world to love you and be loved by you."