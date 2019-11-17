Bristol Palin has made her new relationship with Janson Moore Instagram official.

On Saturday, Nov. 16, the former "Teen Mom OG" star shared a photo of her new beau on Instagram, looking incredibly happy as they posed in the stands of a Texas A&M football game.

Janson, who currently works in medical sales, is a former Texas A&M quarterback.

He also posted the photo, referencing the bible verse James 1:17 in the caption. It reads: "Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning."

This is Bristol's first public relationship since divorcing Dakota Meyer a year ago. The demise of their relationship was heavily featured during her season on "Teen Mom OG." The couple married in June 2016, splitting less than two years later in February 2018. Their divorce was official six months later.

While Bristol's new man doesn't have any children, he is the father of a fur baby, Remington, and has an entire Instagram account devoted to the dog.