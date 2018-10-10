Bristol Palin's ex-husband is blasting her over comments she made that paint him as an absent father.

While speaking to her "Teen Mom OG" castmates in an Instagram video, Bristol detailed her failed engagement in 2015 to Dakota Meyer and said their daughter Sailor Grace didn't have a father present. On Wednesday, Dakota slammed the reality TV star's comments, saying she prevented him from being there for Sailor's birth in December 2015. In fact, he found out about the birth via Twitter.

"Yes, we got pregnant right after our engagement. We planned a wedding with our families and friends and Bristol decided to leave me a week prior," he captioned a photo of himself and their daughter Sailor on Instagram on Oct. 10.

"I spoke with her family every month and made it clear I would be the father of my child. I reached out to her before Sailor was born and asked what the plan was to co-parent. She told me to go through the courts to establish paternity," he wrote. "I wasn't invited to the birth and found out my child was born on Twitter — can you imagine being a dad and not being allowed to be at your child's birth? She denied my paternity until it could be proven, at which point Sailor was born."

"For Bristol to state that Sailor didn't have a dad is laughable — what really happened is Bristol kept our daughter from having a father present at birth and until the courts ruled that I was her father," he said. "I can promise you this, Sailor and Atlee always had a dad, and always will have a dad."

In the aforementioned Instagram video, Bristol said, "[I] planned a wedding and was like 'I can't get married.' Called off the wedding. Went through the whole pregnancy by myself. Friggin' sucked. And then I had this baby and it was like, 'she doesn't have a dad. I feel so bad' so I got back together with him. We got married right away, had another baby right away and then we got divorced recently so just don't [get engaged]."

Bristol and Dakota's romance was anything but a fairytale. In Spring 2015, they got engaged during a Rascal Flatts concert in Las Vegas. Just two months later, the couple called off their wedding just days before they were set to get hitched. Then, in June of that year, she revealed she was pregnant, calling it "a mistake."

After Sailor's birth, she and Dakota fought over custody. They eventually reconciled and got married in secret in June 2016. They then welcomed daughter Atlee Bay Meyer in May 2017. In February 2018, Dakota filed for divorce. She also allegedly called Dakota, a Marine, "a coward."

In August, a fan asked Dakota why he and Bristol divorce, to which he replied, "She wasn't happy with me so it's for the best."