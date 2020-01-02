All the details on Matt Lauer's new romance with Shamin Abas, plus more news

Matt Lauer's friends think Shamin Abas is 'a great match'

Earlier this week, multiple outlets confirmed Matt Lauer has started dating his longtime friend, Shamin Abas, a marketing and public relations executive who owns her own company and spends a good deal of time in the Hamptons, where Matt has lived since he was fired from NBC in 2017 amid sexual misconduct allegations. According to ET, the former journalist, 62, initially wanted to save his relationship with his ex-wife, Annette Roque. They finalized their divorce in September. "Annette has moved on, she has stepped out of this marriage for good and is ready for Matt to do the same," a source tell the outlet. Now, Matt "feels free to date in public," according to the insider. "He has spent a great deal of time reflecting on his role in his downfall and knows the only way to get past this is to start over," the source says. "Shamin has been a longtime friend to Matt and it's no surprise they've started dating. She was there for him throughout this process. Since Matt's separation, he was quietly dating women, but hadn't been serious until now. This romance with Shamin seems to make him really happy. She was one of the first friends to reach out and offer Matt support." According to ET's insider, Matt and Abas, 50, began dating in October. "She has stood by him and isn't letting what's been reported affect their relationship. Matt and Shamin have so much in common. Shamin knows what he's been through and wants to be there for him for his next step in life," the source explains, adding, "Matt seems happier than he's been in a very long time and those friends that have supported him through this believe Shamin is a great match." Matt, meanwhile, has denied all allegations of sexual assault.

