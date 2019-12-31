Just a few months after finalizing his divorce from Annette Roque, Matt Lauer has reportedly settled into a new relationship.

The 62-year-old former "Today" host, who was ousted in November 2017 amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, is dating his longtime friend, marketing exec Shamin Abas, according to In Touch.

The tabloid published photos on Tuesday, Dec. 31 that showed the pair catching a flight from New Jersey to New Zealand, where Matt owns a $9.2 million ranch.

Page Six claims to have confirmed the romance.

"Matt and Shamin have known each other for many years, as she spends a lot of time in the Hamptons, as does he. They very recently began dating, she is a lovely woman," a source told Page Six of Shamin, 50, who has run an eponymous "ultra-luxury marketing" brand and PR agency since 2005.

Shamin and Matt have been friends for more than a decade, according to both outlets, but things didn't get romantic between them until recently.

According to an In Touch source, Matt went "on the prowl" for a girlfriend in the wake of his split from Annette.

"[Shamin] knows who he is," the In Touch insider says, adding that she's "thrilled she's with" Matt.

The latest allegation about the former TV personality's sexual misconduct landed in October, when Brooke Nevils told Ronan Farrow Matt raped her in a hotel room when they were in Sochie covering the 2014 Olympics.

He later wrote an open letter in which he said he thought the experience was consensual. He has also denied other allegations of sexual misconduct.

"For everything he may have done, Matt's very charming," says the In Touch source. "I can see how Shamin fell for him."

Matt and his ex, Annette, share three children. They separated after the misconduct allegations began pouring in back in 2017.

As of Tuesday, Shamin had not replied to Page Six's email requests for comment.