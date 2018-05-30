Mrs. West is going to Washington.

Kim Kardashian West is meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House today, May 30, TMZ reports.

Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

According to TMZ, the reality TV star and beauty mogul and her attorney, Shawn Holley, secured a meeting with the president so that they can discuss prison reform and lobby him to free incarcerated great-grandmother Alice Marie Johnson, 62, who's been in prison for more than two decades and is currently serving a life sentence without parole at the Aliceville Correctional Facility in Alabama for her first offense, a non-violent drug crime.

Though Kim was a vocal Hillary Clinton supporter during 2016 presidential campaign and has made it clear she does not share husband Kanye West's "love" for Trump, who Kanye has referred to as his "brother," she sees this as a non-partisan issue and has for months been talking about Alice's plight with two of the president's most trusted advisors: daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who are, respectively, an assistant to the president and a senior advisor to the president.

Billy Farrell/BFAnyc.com/REX/Shutterstock

In early May, TMZ wrote that Kim "has been working with Jared and Ivanka for several months on Johnson's freedom."

Kim is making the trip privately, without "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" cameras in tow, TMZ explained.

Vanity Fair reports that Kim will first meet with Jared to discuss prison reform, then he will walk them over to speak with his father-in-law, "likely in the Oval Office, along with White House counsel," Vanity Fair writes. The magazine's website explains that Jared is a big advocate for prison reform in large part because of his personal experience with the criminal justice system: His father, Charles, did time behind bars in 2005 and 2006 on tax evasion, illegal campaign contribution and witness tampering charges.

Seth Wenig/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Kim brought attention to Alice's case in 2017 and received a thank-you letter from the grandma in which Alice praised the reality TV star for "literally helping to save my life and restore me to my family. I was drowning and you have thrown me a life jacket and given me hope," Alice wrote (TMZ obtained the letter in November 2017).

According to a Change.org petition site authored by Alice's daughter Tretessa Johnson, Alice "was one of thousands of first-time, nonviolent offenders who were given long mandatory prison terms. She had lost her job and was given a chance to make money by helping someone sell cocaine."

"My mother has accepted full responsibility for her actions and used that experience to better her life and the lives of others," her daughter continued. "Since being incarcerated she has been a model prisoner who mentors women and has become an ordained minister."