In recent days, Kanye West has been making headlines for many reasons, including his repeated praise of President Donald Trump. His wife, Kim Kardashian West, however, has made it clear she doesn't feel the same way about the prez.

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Lorraine Schwar

But that hasn't stopped Kim from working with the White House -- specifically, the president's daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who are, respectively, an assistant to the president and a senior advisor to the leader of the free world.

TMZ reported on May 1 that Kim is engaged in heavy talks with the couple in an effort to secure a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson, a 62-year-old grandmother who's been in prison for more than two decades.

MAI/REX/Shutterstock

According to a Change.org petition launched by Johnson's daughter, Tretessa Johnson, which is seeking to get her freed, Alice is "serving life without parole for a first-time nonviolent drug offense. She has been in prison 21 years and will die there unless President Trump grants her clemency."

Sources told TMZ that Kim "has been working with Jared and Ivanka for several months on Johnson's freedom," the site writes, and has even tapped her own attorney, Shawn Holley, to help with Alice's case.

Kim's efforts have been working: TMZ reports that Alice's file is now on the president's desk awaiting his review.

Billy Farrell/BFAnyc.com/REX/Shutterstock

Kim brought attention to Alice's case in 2017 and even received a thank-you letter from the grandma in which Alice praised the reality TV star for "literally helping to save my life and restore me to my family. I was drowning and you have thrown me a life jacket and given me hope," Alice wrote (TMZ obtained the letter in November 2017).

According to Alice's daughter, the mother of four and grandmother of four "was one of thousands of first-time, nonviolent offenders who were given long mandatory prison terms. She had lost her job and was given a chance to make money by helping someone sell cocaine."

"My mother has accepted full responsibility for her actions and used that experience to better her life and the lives of others," her daughter continued on Change.org. "Since being incarcerated she has been a model prisoner who mentors women and has become an ordained minister."