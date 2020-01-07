In Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's household, you have a day to make up for your transgressions.

The country singer has been very, very open about her marriage and her husband's past infidelity. On a recent episode of her Whine Down podcast, Jana was asked how she's able to rebuild trust with Mike.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

"That's what I've always been trying to find though. How do you rebuild trust? I think it's just time — time and a lot of therapy and a lot of proving, consistent, rigorous honesty," she said. "One thing we learned from therapy is the 24-hour rule. You have 24 hours. If you lie, [you have time] to come back and say, I messed up. That was a lie and that shows change."

She added, "That shows some honesty. That shows a little of growth. Get therapy because it's worth it."

The comments come amid speculation that Jana and Mike's marriage is on the rocks. Just last week, Jana made some social media changes, including temporarily removing the word "wife" from her social media bio.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Fans noticed that the country singer also expunged her Instagram of several pictures with her husband, but many family photos still remain up. Further, on social media, Jana, 36, also removed Mike's name on the title of their podcast "Whine Down w/ Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin." He was not featured on her most recent podcast either. Both "wife" and Mike's name are now back in their respective spots on her Instagram.

Only adding fuel to the split chatter, Jana shared a cryptic Instagram on Dec. 30.

"2019. Ur coming to a very interesting end -- and for now, all I have to say is -- Time heals all wounds," she captioned a photo of herself. Jana also posted a quote to her Instagram Story on New Year's Day which read, "She has been through hell. So believe when I say, fear her when she looks into a fire and smiles."

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Jana and Mike married in 2015, but the marriage has been far from easy. In August 2016, the "I Got The Boy" singer announced that she and her husband of 16 months were separating. At the time, he was in rehab, but it was unclear why. A month later, though, Us Weekly reported that he was in rehab for sex addiction, because, he's a "sex addict" who cheated on the country cutie many times, including with a paid escort.

After the pair reconciled and renewed their vows the following year, they confirmed that Mike had a sex addition and was unfaithful to her. She even said in March 2019 that Mike had a "massive relapse," but insisted that he didn't have an another affair.