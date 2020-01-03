Jana Kramer is sparking chatter that she and her husband are experiencing severe marriage issues after some unexplained social media behavior, including temporarily removing the word "wife" from her social media bio.

Fans noticed that the country singer also expunged her Instagram of several pictures with her husband Mike Caussin, but many family photos still remain up. Further, on social media, Jana, 36, also removed Mike's name on the title of their podcast "Whine Down w/ Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin."

Both "wife" and Mike's name are now back in their respective spots on her Instagram.

The odd social media activity comes after a cryptic Instagram post from Jana on Dec. 30.

"2019. Ur coming to a very interesting end -- and for now, all I have to say is -- Time heals all wounds," she captioned a photo of herself.

Adding fuel to the split chatter, Jana posted a quote to her Instagram Story on New Year's Day which read, "She has been through hell. So believe when I say, fear her when she looks into a fire and smiles."

Of the Instagram posts removed, one included an emotional caption.

"So, if I'm being honest -- this photo isn't real life right now. Today was a tough couples therapy session. Nothing big happened, just a lot of feelings that were held in and damn did they come out today," Jana captioned the since-deleted post. "So though it shows us smiling right now I wanted to be honest and say yup marriage can be hard and it takes a lot of hard work."

Jana and Mike married in 2015, but the marriage has been far from easy. In August 2016, the "I Got The Boy" singer announced that she and her husband of 16 months were separating. At the time, he was in rehab, but it was unclear why. A month later, though, Us Weekly reported that he was in rehab for sex addiction, because, he's a "sex addict" who cheated on the country cutie many times, including with a paid escort.

After the pair reconciled and renewed their vows the following year, they confirmed that Mike had a sex addition and was unfaithful to her. She even said in March 2019 that Mike had a "massive relapse," but insisted that he didn't have an another affair.