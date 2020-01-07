Gwyneth Paltrow on her 'love' for Dakota Johnson, plus more news

Gwyneth Paltrow 'adores' Dakota Johnson

For Gwyneth Paltrow, including Dakota Johnson in her family simply makes sense. "I love her," Gwyneth said of her ex's girlfriend in a new cover story from Harper's Bazaar. "I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her," she said. Indeed, Gwyneth, 47, and Chris, 42, who "consciously uncoupled" in 2014, have raised eyebrows with news of their shared vacations with Dakota and Gwyneth's husband Brad Falchuk. Gwyneth was even reported to have "pushed" Chris to get back together with the 30-year-old actress after the two split briefly last year. "I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by?" Gwyneth added. "There's so much juice in leaning in to something like that." Dakota, 30, was first linked to the Coldplay singer in October 2017, while Gwyneth and Brad tied the knot in 2018, but didn't move in together until the fall of 2019, a decision they've said was about making sure their kids were comfortable with the change. Joking to Bazaar that the move means the couple's "sex life is over," Gwyneth also delved into the advantages of living separately after marrying Brad. "I thought it was really interesting how resonant that was for people. One of my best friends was like, 'That is my dream. Don't ever move in,'" she recalled. "I think it certainly helps with preserving mystery and also preserving the idea that this person has their own life. So this is something I'm trying to remain aware of now as we merge together." As for her close relationship with Chris in the wake of their marriage? "It's not like there's a finish line," Gwyneth said, adding that she and Chris have "learned to communicate with each other" and still love one another. "We have the best of each other," she said. "It's really nice. It makes you feel like you don't have to lose."

