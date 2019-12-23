Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin prove once again that they're the most amicable exes in Hollywood.

The former couple, who famously "consciously uncoupled" in 2014, were spotted on vacation in Aspen, Colorado on Sunday, Dec. 22.

The Goop founder joined her ex-husband and his girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, during a ski trip with children Apple, 15, and Moses, 13.

In photos exclusively obtained by Dailymail, Paltrow is seen in her ski clothes — black ski boots, black ski pants and a matching jacket with a fur lined helmet — at Snowmass ski resort. Martin and Johnson, who Paltrow walked behind, were seen walking arm and arm in snow boots, street clothes and beanies. Brad Falchuk, Paltrow's husband, is also currently in Aspen, but was not photographed on this outing.

Paltrow has not been shy about her relationship with Martin, telling ES Magazine that the two now talk all the time.

"I think we've managed to really stay a family," she explained. "Chris is a very close friend. I see him every day, I talk to him every day. And it [the divorce] was very difficult, but I think you see in the children that they got through it, so I am proud of us, I really am."

Martin has also echoed these sentiments in public before, emphasizing the importance for both him and Paltrow to maintain the family unit.

"We thought if we could really maintain the family even though we weren't a couple that was kind of the goal so that's what we've tried to do," Martin said in the documentary "Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams"

This is not their first vacation together of even this year. The modern family, which included both Johnson and Falchuk, was in the Maldives for New Year's back in January.