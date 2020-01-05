Fashion hits and misses from the 2020 Golden Globes

From bold ballgowns to multiple red dresses to some surprising missteps from some of our favorites, the fashion was anything but boring at the 2020 Golden Globes. And now that the awards have been handed out, it's time to get to the fun part -- rounding up the best and worst looks. First up, a shockingly flagrant miss from the one and only J. Lo! Jennifer Lopez arrived as a nominee, but ended up going home sans trophy and on multiple worst dressed lists. The usually fabulously dressed superstar opted to wear this disastrous Valentino gown, comprised of a distracting amount of fabric and shades up top and a seriously dramatic full white skirt on the bottom.C And her beauty look and jewelry choices didn't fare much better. Keep reading to take a look and see the rest of the night's hits and misses...

