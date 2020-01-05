What's buzzing at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Get your drinks ready, because the Golden Globe Awards are back! Hollywood's biggest party is never short on booze, fun or jokes... and there's no telling what will happen with the hilarious and controversial Ricky Gervais back as host for the fifth time. Who will he insult this year? What were the unexpected moments at the first Globes of the new decade? Here's your guide to what had everyone buzzing and talking at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on Jan. 5, 2020, starting with... Ricky's opening monologue. Well, Ricky was at it again, but honestly, what did you expect?! The insulter-in-chief kicked off the show going after Felicity Huffman, joking that she made the license plate for the limousine he arrived in. He called "The Irishman" star Joe Pesci "Baby Yoda" and made fun of director Martin Scorsese's small stature. He called the room full of Hollywood A-listers "perverts." He called the Hollywood Foreign Press -- the people who sign his check -- "racists." There were a few jokes about the bomb "Cats" that just aren't fit to print. Perhaps his best quip was one that had Leonardo DiCaprio in his bullseye: While speaking about the length of "The Irishman," Ricky joked, "Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end, his date was too old for him." (A camera that panned to Leo showed him laughing.) Good news for Hollywood? Ricky says this is the last time he'll host the awards... Then again, he's said that before...

