Duane Chapman has a new girlfriend, and it's not exactly sitting well with one of his children.

"Dog the Bounty Hunter" went official with his new girlfriend, Moon Angell, over the weekend on Instagram.

@duanedogchapman / Instagram

"Thank you MOON !!!!," Dog, 66, captioned the snap.

However, Lyssa Chapman, 32, wasn't double-tapping the picture, but rather left a string of vomit emojis in the comments section. She later deleted them.

Then, on Monday, she took to Twitter to voice her displeasure, claiming the woman was already known to the family because she dated her brother.

"If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do?" she wrote of the romance. "If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho."

She later added, "My dad is a GROWN ASS MAN. His money. His dynasty. But you can guarantee that my name is not going down in history as a person who supported this."

Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

Moon is believed to be Dog's first romance since his wife, Beth Chapman, passed away in June following a battle with throat cancer. Duane and Beth, who married in 2006 after a long romance, share two children together, but 10 between them.

Perhaps throwing shade at her father, Lyssa posted a photo of Beth to Instagram on Jan. 5, the same day Dog posted his picture with Moon.

"Love you @mrsdog4real," she wrote, adding the hashtag, "the one and only."