Madonna's romance with her 25-year-old backup dancer heats up, plus more news

Madonna, 61, has reportedly been dating 25-year-old backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams for more than a year

"Love has no age." So says Drue Williams, the father of Madonna's 25-year-old backup dancer, Ahlamalik Williams, who's been dating 61-year-old Queen of Pop a for more than a year, according to Drue. In a new interview with TMZ, Ahlamalik's dad said his son's relationship with Madonna has gotten serious in the year or so they've been together. In fact, Madonna's already met both of Ahlamalik's parents -- they apparently got together after a show in September in New York City -- and has told them she loves Ahlamalik "unconditionally and wants to take care of him." It seems Madge invited her beau's folks to watch her performance at Caesar'as Palace last month. After the show, they reportedly joined her in her suite for a dinner prepared by her personal chef. They're now planning a trip to see more shows in London and France in early 2020, according to Drue. The happy couple reportedly met in 2015 when Ahlamalik auditioned to join the Rebel Heart Tour. Dating younger guys is nothing new for the singer, of course. When she was 50, Madonna hooked up with 22-year-old model Jesus Luzafter meeting him at a photoshoot. The singer was also involved with dancer Brahim Zaibat, back in 2011 when she was 53 and he was 24. A couple of years after that, she dated 26-year-old dancer, Timor Steffens. "My son is livin' la Vida Loca," Drue told TMZ, "and I'm just happy for him."

