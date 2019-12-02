Biggest music news of 2019

Lady Gaga won best original song Oscar for "Shallow"

Lady Gaga, along with fellow songwriters Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson and Anthony Rossomando, took home the Academy Award for best original song for "Shallow" from "A Star is Born" at the 2019 Oscars on Feb. 24. The superstar singer made sure to thank director, duet partner and co-star Bradley Cooper during her acceptance speech after the two gave one of the steamiest on-stage performances the Oscars has ever seen.

