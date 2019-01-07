Dolly Parton's life in pictures

On Feb. 8, 2019, two days before the Grammys, the Recording Academy will honor Dolly Parton as the MusiCares Person of the Year during the 29th annual MusiCares benefit gala, an event that raises funds for music industry professionals in need of financial, medical or other personal assistance. To celebrate the honor, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the actress-singer's life in pictures. Keep reading to see the highlights from Dolly's life caught on camera…

