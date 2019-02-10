Fashion hits and misses from the 2019 Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards notoriously serve up the most outrageously entertaining red carpet of the year, and the 2019 Grammy Awards were no exception. Now that the awards have been handed out, it's time for Wonderwall.com to review the fashion from music's biggest night. First up, this very rare occasion: Jennifer Lopez on the miss list. And not only was she on the miss list, she had one of our least favorite looks of the night. The fit! The cut! Though this bizarre sleeveless Ralph & Russo frock featured some beautiful jeweled embellishments, we've never seen Jennifer in an ensemble so poorly tailored. Next up, a better view of the ridiculous hat she accessorized with, and more of the best and worst looks of the night...

