A picture may not be worth a thousand words, but it is worth 280 characters or less.

On Wednesday, swarms of people took to Twitter to react not necessarily to the snippet from R. Kelly's already-infamous interview with CBS' Gayle King, but rather to a singular picture that came from the interview — an image that shows the veteran TV journalist sitting stoically while Kelly angrily rants.

CBS

"This photo says it all. Wow," one Twitter user said. "Gayle King gives a master class in composure during interview with R Kelly."

Many, however, compared that viral image to that of "renaissance" art.

"It looks like a modern renaissance painting," one person tweeted, as many others followed suit.

"At one point in Gail [sic] King's interview with R Kelly, it took on the feel of accidental renaissance," another said, sharing the picture in a painted format.

Many simply said that one photo summed up the entire interview, which has not been released in its entirety.

Gayle, by the way, has been praised for her composure during the emotional interview.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"Bravo @GayleKing for calm and and steady focus during #RKelly interview. Outstanding job!," Oprah Winfrey tweeted.

Director Ava Duvernay wrote, "There's a lot going on in these R. Kelly clips. But one thing that jumps out is how direct, super clear and no frills these questions are by @GayleKing. She's asking exactly what most of us would ask if we were in her seat. Crazy how refreshing it is. Speaks to how rare it is."

R. Kelly has been under a mountain of criticism ever since the "Surviving R. Kelly" docu-series aired in January, which claimed, among other things, that he has been brainwashing women and holding them captive. The docu-series also alleged that the singer had been sexually abusing underage girls for years.

Mediapunch/REX/Shutterstock

Last month, new video tapes were turned over to police, which reportedly show the singer having sexual relations with underage girls. On Feb. 22, he was indicted on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He is currently out on bail.

AP / REX/Shutterstock

In the interview with "CBS This Morning," Kelly denied any wrongdoing.