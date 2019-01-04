Britney Spears' much ballyhooed Las Vegas residency show is being put on an indefinite hiatus while she helps her dad recover from a "life-threatening illness."

The pop star announced on Friday that she was taking a break from work because of her dad, Jamie.

"Today Britney announced an indefinite work hiatus putting her 'Britney: Domination' launch run at Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort in Las Vegas on hold until further notice," it said on her website. "Due to her father's recent life-threatening health issues, she has made the decision to devote all of her time to her family and their efforts to care for her father during his recovery."

TMZ said Jamie's colon spontaneously ruptured several months ago.

Mediapunch/REX/Shutterstock

In a statement, she said, "I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family. We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me. Thank you to all my fans for your continued love and support during this time. I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you."

Britney was set to launch her new Vegas residency show in February.

"I don't even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I've been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart," she wrote on Instagram on Jan. 4. "However, it's important to always put your family first… and that's the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We're all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him."

"I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand," she continued. "I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always."

Jamie has been Britney's conservator for nearly 11 years.