ICYMI: Biggest music news of November 2019

John Legend named People's Sexiest Man Alive

And People magazine's 2019 Sexiest Man Alive is... John Legend! The music star, EGOT winner and "The Voice" coach shared the exciting news on Nov. 13, telling the weekly magazine, "I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it's a lot of pressure. Everyone's going to be picking me apart to see if I'm sexy enough to hold this title. I'm [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!"

