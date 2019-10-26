Kanye West is no longer looking in the rearview mirror when it comes to his music. In fact, the rapper is telling friends that he'll "never" perform his old music in its original form again.

Taylor Hill / WireImage

On Friday, Yeezy dropped his ninth studio album, "Jesus is King," and TMZ claims the gospel-based lyrics are a sign of things to come. Thus far, the album hasn't exactly been warmly received, but that supposedly hasn't phased Kim Kardashian West's husband.

"He's making music for God and is a changed man," TMZ reports.

Kanye may perform his old songs but with different, likely God-inspired lyrics.

Raymond Hall / GC Images

In a chat with Big Boy before the album's release, Kanye equated his new music to Apple founder Steve Jobs.

"They made movies about Steve Jobs so y'all could understand who I am," he said. "Now, when I go to the Apple store I'm not seeing no iPod 4."

He added that he has no plans to ever play his old songs live again. "It's not even a probably," Kanye said. "We can play that beat, but I'm going to adjust [the lyrics]."

While talking to TMZ on Friday, he said he's planning to tour on the new album.