Fashion hits and misses from the 2019 American Music Awards

Join Wonderwall.com as a we take a look back at the biggest celeb style hits and misses of the 2019 American Music Awards, starting with one of our favorite singers... Is it even a red carpet without a major fashion misstep from Halsey? The chart-topper donned a floral-print ruffled Marc Jacobs gown that might've been fine on its own if it weren't for her unignorable hair and makeup, which completely detracted the rest of her look. See what we mean next, plus check out more celeb style hits and misses from the AMAs...

