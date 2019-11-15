Before it's time to scarf down turkey and pass the sweet potatoes this November, we need to check out this month's celebrity fashion. First up, a sartorial nightmare from Katy Perry. The star arrived at a press conference in Mumbai, India, on Nov. 12 in this funky getup. Those cartoonishly large sleeves and that massive and bold polka dot print weren't great on their own, but when paired with those tacky feathered heels, this look quickly earned a fashion citation. Keep reading for more fashion hits and misses for November 2019...

RELATED: Fashion hits and misses from the 2019 Latin American Music Awards