Fashion hits and misses from the 2019 Latin American Music Awards

Becky G

Since 2015, the Latin American Music Awards have celebrated the best in Latin music. Musicians at every award show love to go all out with their fashion and the LAMAs are no exception. In honor of the show, Wonderwall.com is looking at the chicest outfits — and the craziest — starting with Becky G, who was nominated for a number of Latin American Music Awards, including Favorite Female Artist. The diminutive musician looked fierce at the October 17 show, adding height to her look by showing off her legs and wearing strappy platform heels. The skirt on her dress added the perfect amount of flair for a big night out.

RELATED: Latin American Music Awards See all the photos from the red carpet