Stars who accessorize their injuries

By Chris Gardner

Mariah Carey turned more than a few heads when she stepped out in New York City on July 13, 2013, sporting a series of fashionable slings that served to accessorize her ailing shoulder (the diva dislocated it during a nasty fall on July 7, 2013).

But she's not the only celeb who turned a medical setback into a major fashion moment. Click through to see which of these famous faces would be at home in the E.R. or on the runway ...

Jessie J

The British breakout star injured her leg in 2011 and ended up going under the knife to repair the damage to her ankle. But Jessie J didn't take the bad news sitting down. OK, she kind of took it sitting down ... She rocked a bedazzled boot (and matching crutches!) at the MTV Video Music Awards while sitting down through most of her performance -- and she looked great doing it. Do you agree?