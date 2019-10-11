Fashion hits and misses for October 2019

October is upon us! But before the stars show off their very best costumes later this month, Wonderwall.com is rounding up the best and worst style moments of the month. Let us begin with a question: What on earth is happening here, Halle? Halle Berry arrived at the Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening celebration in Atlanta on Oct. 5 in this ill-fitting shiny suit and dress shirt. She topped it off with a massive black hat, but no amount of accessories could save this ensemble. Keep reading to see more questionable fashion choices...

