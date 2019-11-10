Charity

See the stars at the 2019 Baby2Baby gala

Axelle / FilmMagic 1 / 25

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at 3LABS in Culver City, California on Nov. 9, 2019. Chrissy was honored at the gala with the Giving Tree Award.

RELATED: Stars who had babies in 2019

Up NextTons of trophies
Axelle / FilmMagic 1 / 25

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at 3LABS in Culver City, California on Nov. 9, 2019. Chrissy was honored at the gala with the Giving Tree Award.

RELATED: Stars who had babies in 2019

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2019
Whalerock Industries
© 2019
Whalerock Industries