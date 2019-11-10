See the stars at the 2019 Baby2Baby gala
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at 3LABS in Culver City, California on Nov. 9, 2019. Chrissy was honored at the gala with the Giving Tree Award.
RELATED: Stars who had babies in 2019
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at 3LABS in Culver City, California on Nov. 9, 2019. Chrissy was honored at the gala with the Giving Tree Award.
RELATED: Stars who had babies in 2019