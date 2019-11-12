Newly religious rapper Kanye West is planning to join forces with one of the most well-known Christian pastors in the world: Joel Osteen.

TMZ reports that that the music star has become friends with the Lakewood megachurch leader and, sources have told the webloid, Kanye will be at Joel's 11 a.m. service at his Houston church on Sunday, Nov. 17 -- a service that will also be broadcast live on SiriusXM. "Kanye will walk up to the pulpit and have a conversation with Joel that will last between 20 and 30 minutes," TMZ writes.

In recent months, Kanye -- who's been doing musical Sunday Service performances with a huge choir since January -- has spoken publicly about being "saved" this year. In October, he released his ninth consecutive No. 1 album, "Jesus is King," and vowed he'll no longer perform secular music.

"Kanye used to be about nothing greater than himself," a source told TMZ. "Now it's all about a higher power."

Kim Kardashian West's husband wants to share his faith journey with Joel's non-denominational Christian congregation, which TMZ reports includes 45,000 members on Sundays as well as another 10 million viewers at home. New York Times bestselling author Joel wants his followers to hear "how Kanye has overcome significant adversity in his life," the webloid writes. "We're told Joel will ask Kanye to contrast his life then and now."

As for Kanye's famous Sunday Service musical performances? There are no plans at present for the rapper to deliver one at Joel's 11 a.m. church service, though TMZ speculates that could happen later, as Kanye seems to travel everywhere with his choir.