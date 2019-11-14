Fashion hits and misses from the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards

Now that the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards have been handed out, it's time to take a closer look at the fashion! Wonderwall.com is rounding up the best and worst dressed stars on the red carpet, starting on a high with Sofia Carson! The star's stunning hot pink confection by Giambattista Valli was our favorite look of the night. From the long ruffled sleeves to the ruffled hemline to the dramatic cape and its ultra-glamorous train to the shiny silver heels, we adored every bit of this over-the-top look. Keep reading to see more of the memorable style moments of the night...

