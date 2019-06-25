2019 Fashion hits and misses

Scarlett Johansson sparkled in this little Versace number on the "Avengers: Endgame" premiere red carpet on April 22. The metallic frock was comprised of Swarovski crystal mesh, giving it an extra glittery effect, and featured a thigh-high slit to bring a little more edge to the ensemble. Equally on-point? Those perfectly simple golden Jimmy Choo sandals. Now see this one from another angle...

