Kendall Jenner is cashing in in a big, big way after attending the opening of the Tiffany and Co. store in Sydney on Thursday.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the reality TV star pocketed an astonishing $500,000 for appearing there. However, another industry insider said Kendall could have actually made more than a half million bucks.

"[$500,000] would be an under-estimate," the source told the Telegraph.

What makes it even more incredible is that Kendall, who posted several photos and videos from the event to her Instagram Story, was only in Australia for 24 hours, meaning she spent more time on the incoming and outgoing airplanes than she did in the city.

A likely jet-lagged Kendall, however, was all smiles at the event.

"There is a lot I love about Australia...the atmosphere reminds me of home," she told reporters while dressed in a feathered pink minidress.

Kendall, of course, isn't exactly hurting in the pocketbook. In 2018, Forbes named her the highest paid model of the year, raking in an estimated $22.5 million, nearly $10 million more than Karlie Kloss, her closest competition. Kendall was also named the highest paid model of 2017, which was especially significant as she topped Gisele Bundchen, who held the honor for 15 years.

Despite her half-million dollar payday on Thursday, her wealth lags far behind that of her billionaire younger sister, Kylie Jenner.