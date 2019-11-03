Fashion hits and misses from the 2019 Hollywood Film Awards

The Hollywood Film Awards start a season of award shows honoring the best in film -- and bringing out the best in fashion. In honor of the 23rd annual show, which was held in Beverly Hills on Nov. 3, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the fashion winners (and losers!) starting with Sienna Miller. The actress wore a loose off-the-shoulder yellow gown with a thigh-high slit, showing off her legs. The cut and color were the perfect blend of Hollywood glamour and Sienna's signature boho vibe.

