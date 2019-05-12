Demi Lovato is slowly making her way back to music after spending much of the past year focused on her sobriety and mental health.

And while she has yet to announce specific plans for a new music release, Demi announced on Instagram on Saturday, May 11, that a new member of her team has her back as she embarks on what she called her "next chapter.

"GUYS!!!!!!! Dreams came true today for me," Demi posted over the weekend, sharing a photo of herself with Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's manager, Scooter Braun. "I officially have a NEW MANAGER!!!" she continued. "And not just any new manager but the one and only @scooterbraun!!!! Couldn't be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!!! Thank you for believing in me and for being apart of this new journey. Let's DO THIS!!!!!!"

Last year, not long before she nearly died from a drug overdose involving fentanyl-laced oxycodone, the singer released her last single, "Sober." She later admitted she had not, in fact, stayed sober leading up to the track's release. The seventh LP she was said to have been working on at the time was seemingly shelved while the 26-year-old sought treatment.

Scooter, meanwhile, hinted he had Demi-related news coming up last week, sharing a series of tweets that read, "Demi," "big week" and "great stuff happening today," on May 6.

(Scooter later revealed he'd also added Idina Menzel to his roster.)

As for Demi, when she's ready to get back to the studio, she'll likely be in good hands. Last fall, amid news Scooter's longtime star client, Justin Bieber, had quietly married Hailey Baldwin and was planning to take time away from music to deal with some lingering mental and emotional health issues, Scooter revealed on Van Lathan's "Red Pill" podcast that Justin went through a period of substance abuse during which Scooter was terrified he might "go to sleep one night ... and have so much crap in his system that he would not wake up."

In response, Scooter tried to protect Justin by reigning in his workload.

"He used to yell and scream at me, and he wanted to put music out, he wanted to tour," Scooter recalled at the time. "... But I thought if he did that, he would die. So, I just refused."

He added that eventually, Justin "made a conscious choice for himself to change."

Judging from Demi's social media posts since last July, he's done the same.

After announcing her new partnership with Scooter, E! News reports the singer hopped on her Instagram Story to gush a little bit more about the news.

"I'm just so f---ing grateful, excited and ready. Couldn't be happier," she posted. "God is good. Gonna take my time to release new music and then it's game on!!!"