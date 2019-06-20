Mick Jagger is back on stage after undergoing heart surgery less than three months ago.

On Thursday, the Rolling Stones frontman looked at home in a photo he posted to his Instagram from the stage at Chicago's Solider Field.

"Looking forward to seeing you all tomorrow!," he captioned the photo, which was taken during rehearsals.

The 75-year-old also gave fans a peek at his soundcheck on his Instagram Story, walking around the band's set in hoodie while strumming his guitar.

Friday's concert in the Windy City marks the first time Mick and the Stones will play a show since postponing their North American concerts due to the frontman's health scare.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Shortly after announcing the postponement, Mick had heart valve replacement surgery.

"Thank you everyone for all your messages of support," he wrote on Instagram on April 5. "I'm feeling much better now and on the mend - and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job."

Mick seemed to be well on his way to recovery in May when he shared a video of himself dancing in a studio.

A few days later, the rocker shared a video of himself jamming out to new music.

"Mick is delighted to be back to full health and feels 100 percent after his op. He is his normal chipper and positive self," a source told The Sun. "Doctors are really pleased with his progress and were happy to give him a clean bill of health. His healthy eating has really helped with his recovery and he's been taking it easy and resting, as well as enjoying down time with his friends and family. The health scare has just reminded him to keep taking good care of himself."

The "No Filter" tour kicks off in Chicago on Friday and concludes in Miami on August 31.